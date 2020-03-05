MRC Television Adds Pair to Executive Team

Stacy Fung will head up current programming for the indie studio, and Jeff Freid will have a senior role in business affairs.

Media Rights Capital has hired two executives to key posts in its TV division.

Former Netflix exec Stacy Fung will head up current programming for the indie studio, and ABC veteran Jeff Freid will be executive vp business and legal affairs.

As executive vp and head of current series, Fung will oversee all creative matters related to MRC Television's current series, including HBO's The Outsider, Netflix's Ozark and Hulu's upcoming The Great. She'll also manage the department's creative staff and work closely with business affairs and physical production teams. Fung will report to MRC Television president Elise Henderson.

Fung was most recently director international originals at Netflix, where she developed local-language content and oversaw current series for Brazil. Prior to that she spent eight years at Universal Cable (now Content) Productions as vp current programming, working on shows including USA's Mr. Robot, Syfy's 12 Monkeys and Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.

Freid will report to Pauline Micelli, president business and legal affairs for MRC Television. He comes to the studio after 13 years at ABC Signature and ABC Studios, most recently serving as senior vp and head of business affairs at ABC Signature. There he specialized in sales to streaming outlets, premium cable and other new media, working on deals for Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere and High Fidelity and Epix's Godfather of Harlem, among others.

MRC is a division of Valence Media, which also owns The Hollywood Reporter.