The Palladinos Sign New Overall Deal at Amazon

They'll develop new content for the streamer, while staying at the helm of their hit comedy.

Amazon Studios is not letting go of Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. The veteran TV scribes, showrunners of breakout Amazon comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, have signed a new overall deal with the streamer to develop projects for the expanding platform.

Maisel has been one of the most significant series to arrive on any streaming outlet, breaking through at both the Golden Globes and the Emmys and giving the producing duo a level of cred they never really got on their previous big effort — Gilmore Girls.

“Amy and Dan have a remarkable partnership, grounded in their complete trust in each other and evidenced by the magic they create on-screen — especially with revolutionary roles for women and with their trademark brilliant dialogue,” said Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke. "We celebrate the critical success of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and our extended overall deal with them, which will allow our Amazon Prime audience to continue to enjoy their groundbreaking show and future original series from this incredible duo.”

Sherman-Palladino, who created The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, also serves as executive producer, director and writer — with her husband also executive producing, directing and writing. The hour-long comedy nabbed eight Primetime Emmys in 2018, and Sherman-Palladino made history with wins for both comedy writing and comedy directing. The series has also minted something of a household name in star Rachel Brosnahan.

“We did everything we possibly could to scare them off, but nothing worked,” said Sherman-Palladino. “So now we happily plant our flag in Amazon world.”





The pair’s previous series include Bunheads, The Return of Jezebel James, a stint on Family Guy and both the original Gilmore Girls run and Netflix revival A Year in the Life.

“Amazon is now housed at the studio where Amy and I first met,” added Palladino. “How could we consider working anywhere else? Many thanks to Jen Salke and her entire team for this tremendous opportunity.”

In addition to running Maisel, which will return for a third season, and the new development they’ll be working on for Amazon, Sherman-Palladino has been circling the New Regency's remake of Broadway musical Gypsy.