MTV Movie & TV Awards Ratings Plummet

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards telecast on Monday night gathered its smallest audience in at least four years, falling sharply from the 2018 kudocast.

The awards ceremony, hosted by Shazam star Zachary Levi, drew 1.8 million viewers across MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET and CMT. That's a 42 percent drop from the 3.08 million who watched on those channels a year ago.

The show also aired on fellow Viacom channels TV Land, MTV2, MTV Classic and BET Her; figures for those weren't immediately available. The 2018 outing averaged 3.37 million viewers across all 10 channels.

The demographic ratings for this year's telecast also took a nosedive. In MTV's core audience of adults 18-34, the show's 1.3 rating fell by 46 percent year-over-year. Among adults 18-49, the six channels for which numbers are available averaged 0.8, down 43 percent from 1.4 a year ago.

On MTV alone, the awards ceremony drew just 434,000 viewers — less than half the 903,000 who watched on MTV last year. The telecast also fell by more than 50 percent in adults 18-49, from 0.5 in 2018 to 0.2 on Monday.

MTV says the combined audience across linear and social channels was 3 million viewers, which is still down 11 percent from the TV-only audience in 2018.

The previous low for a simulcast was 2.3 million viewers (on just four channels) in 2015.

Avengers: Endgame won the award for best movie at the ceremony, which was taped Saturday, and Game of Thrones took home the trophy for best TV show.

