MTV Reveals First Sexually Fluid Reality Dating Show

The first sexually fluid cast for MTV's upcoming eighth season of 'Are You the One?'

The groundbreaking eighth season of the network's hit series 'Are You the One?' is set to premiere on June 26.

MTV on Thursday announced the first sexually fluid cast for the upcoming eighth season of their hit reality series Are You the One? hosted by Terrence J.

Following Are You the One?'s signature format, 16 singles will travel to Hawaii in hopes of finding their "perfect match" and splitting the $1 million cash prize. But, for the first time ever on a dating competition show in the U.S., there will be no gender limitations, as each castmember identifies as sexually fluid.

This season also introduces Dr. Frankie, a relationship expert, who works with the singles to help them cope with current disaster-dating trends such as ghosting, benching and stashing — and tests them on their willingness to fall into these painful trends as they date multiple people on national television.

From coming-out moments to exploring the intricacies of sexual and gender identity, this season of Are You the One? aims to highlight powerful stories about what it means to find love as a sexually fluid individual.

Lighthearted Entertainment's Jeff Spangler and Rob LaPlante serve as executive producers along with Matt Odgers. Are You the One? season eight is set to premiere June 26 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.