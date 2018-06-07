MTV Sets 'Real World' Revival, Targets Streaming Services

The Real World is making a comeback.

MTV Networks and producer Bunim-Murray Productions is reviving the long-running reality series and is looking to push the show onto a streaming platform, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

With a Real World revival, MTV is continuing its strategy of giving new life to some of its better-known reality properties. Last year, the network brought back My Super Sweet 16, and in April of this year, the channel gave Jersey Shore a second chance. However, both of those shows stayed on the network, somewhat contrary to the plans for Real World, which may follow the route of Bravo's Queer Eye, which moved to Netflix for its revival.

Real World, first broadcast in 1992 and credited by many for giving birth to the reality genre, finished its 32nd season in January 2017 with Real World Seattle: Bad Blood. The show's tried and trusted format involved following the lives of a group of eight young people who agree to live in a house together in a new city with all the drama captured on camera.

