MTV Suspends 'Catfish' Production to Investigate Nev Schulman Sexual Misconduct Claims

MTV has halted production on reality series Catfish following allegations of sexual misconduct made against executive producer and host Yaniv "Nev" Schulman.

"We take these allegations very seriously," a spokesperson for MTV said. "We're working with Critical Content, our third-party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation, and we've put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed."

Schulman responded to the allegations on Thursday afternoon, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth. I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions – but these claims are false.”

Catfish began airing on the network in 2012, a television version of the 2010 documentary of the same name that followed Schulman's online relationship with a woman who presented herself online in a different light than reality.

The MTV version similarly features Schulman investigating online relationships and the validity of individuals' identities. It is currently in its eighth season.