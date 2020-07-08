MTV's 'Catfish' Goes Forward With Remotely Shot Season

The show about people using the internet to dupe others will go virtual for its ninth outing.

MTV's Catfish is going virtual for its ninth season.

The series is set to return on Aug. 5, about five months after the wrap of season eight, with a run of episodes produced remotely. Host and executive produce Nev Schulman and co-host Kamie Crawford will go to the ends of the internet to find people who are searching for connection and answers even while social distancing.

Along the way, Schulman and Crawford will have to play by new rules and encounter new obstacles as they dive into the world's new normal to uncover lies and potentially find true love.

MTV briefly suspended filming of Catfish in 2018 after Schulman was accused of sexual misconduct. Schulman denied the charges, and an investigation by the ViacomCBS network and producer Critical Content concluded the allegations were "not credible and without merit." It resumed production a month later.

Catfish is one of a number of series that have pivoted to remote filming since the coronavirus pandemic shut down hundreds of TV and film productions. MTV International has ordered a remotely shot version of Cribs featuring a number of global soccer stars, and sister network Nickelodeon has two remotely filmed shows, Group Chat and Unfiltered, in production.