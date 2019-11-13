3:05pm PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: Multi-Platform Data Shows Big Shift in Viewing Habits
Seven weeks and change into the 2019-20 TV season, ratings information about the first week of the season is still trickling in.
Nielsen has released 35-day numbers for premiere week, and they jibe with previous long-tail data from the ratings service. The top shows in both adults 18-49 and total viewers continued to grow their audiences over five weeks, but the gains beyond seven days weren't terribly big.
The top 20 entertainment shows in the 18-49 demographic, for instance, averaged a 2.15 rating after seven days — a gain of 0.89 over their same-day starting points. The next four weeks of delayed viewing added just 0.22 on average.
Similarly, total-viewer growth as measured by Nielsen among the top 20 was much bigger among the top 20 from days 1-7 (3.89 million viewers on average) than from days 8-35 (871,000).
The key phrase there is "as measured by Nielsen," because adding in multi-platform viewing — which the ratings service does not currently track — reveals a big shift in viewing habits. Among the top 20 shows where digital ratings figures are available, multi-platform viewing accounts for 20 percent of the total 35-day audience — and more than a third (37 percent) of the total 18-49 rating.
ABC, Fox and NBC have released their multi-platform figures for premiere week, and they show season and series premieres doubling, tripling and even quadrupling their same-day numbers — and in a couple cases even doubling their 35-day, TV-only ratings.
Each network tallies its own digital ratings. CBS has opted not to release its multi-platform numbers, preferring to focus on same-day and three- and seven-day ratings.
Among the digital all-stars are ABC's long-running Grey's Anatomy, which grows from a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 10.53 million viewers after 35 days of TV viewing to 6.45 in the demo and 16.6 million viewers with digital included — more than doubling its demo rating and increasing its total audience by 6 million viewers. NBC's This Is Us goes from 3.8 in the demo and 14.52 million viewers on TV only after 35 days to 6.51 and 19.5 million with digital.
On average, multi-platform viewing boosted viewership by 24.5 percent over the TV only 35-day ratings for the 12 shows below where digital data is available. The jump was even bigger among adults 18-49, where digital added 59 percent over the TV-only ratings.
Below are the top 20 broadcast shows (including ties) for premiere week, ranked by 35-day Nielsen ratings. Available multi-platform numbers are in the far right column of each chart.
Adults 18-49
|Show
|Network
|Live + SD
|Live +7
|Live +35
|Live +35 multiplatform
|This Is Us
|NBC
|1.8
|3.4
|3.8
|6.51
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|2.5
|3.6
|3.8
|5.5
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|1.5
|2.6
|2.9
|6.45
|911
|Fox
|1.6
|2.6
|2.9
|4.7
|Modern Family
|ABC
|1.1
|2.2
|2.5
|4.28
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|1.0
|2.2
|2.4
|4.35
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|1.0
|2.2
|2.4
|3.6
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|1.1
|2.1
|2.4
|3.19
|The Voice - Monday
|NBC
|1.7
|2.2
|2.4
|3.34
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.1
|2.0
|2.2
|2.85
|NCIS
|CBS
|1.3
|2.0
|2.2
|n/a
|Survivor
|CBS
|1.3
|2.0
|2.2
|n/a
|The Voice - Tuesday
|NBC
|1.6
|2.0
|2.2
|3.07
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|1.0
|1.8
|2.1
|3.43
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|1.1
|1.8
|2.1
|n/a
|The Conners
|ABC
|1.3
|1.8
|2.0
|2.93
|Prodigal Son
|Fox
|1.0
|1.8
|1.9
|3.3
|Empire
|Fox
|1.0
|1.7
|1.9
|2.6
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|1.0
|1.8
|1.9
|2.46
|Stumptown
|ABC
|0.7
|1.7
|1.8
|3.22
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|0.8
|1.6
|1.8
|3.27
Total Viewers
|Show
|Network
|Live + SD (000s)
|Live +7 (000s)
|Live +35 (000s)
|Live +35 multiplatform (000s)
|NCIS
|CBS
|12,581
|16,945
|18,076
|n/a
|This Is Us
|NBC
|7,901
|13,032
|14,520
|19,500
|FBI
|CBS
|8,838
|12,692
|13,643
|n/a
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|7,860
|12,421
|13,362
|n/a
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|6,272
|12,189
|13,360
|17,200
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|5,919
|11,715
|12,610
|15,000
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|8,248
|11,245
|12,285
|n/a
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|8,033
|11,373
|12,117
|15,689
|Bull
|CBS
|6,429
|10,977
|12,063
|n/a
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|7,330
|11,329
|12,006
|12,900
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|6,496
|11,156
|11,990
|13,500
|911
|Fox
|7,149
|10,995
|11,874
|15,650
|The Voice - Monday
|NBC
|8,943
|11,119
|11,604
|13,600
|NCIS: New Orleans
|CBS
|6,667
|10,603
|11,534
|n/a
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|7,536
|10,993
|11,527
|12,600
|The Voice - Tuesday
|NBC
|8,324
|10,358
|11,037
|13,000
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|6,522
|9,671
|10,529
|16,600
|Hawaii Five-0
|CBS
|7,036
|9,724
|10,495
|n/a
|Stumptown
|ABC
|4,616
|9,111
|9,887
|12,800
|NCIS: Los Angeles
|CBS
|6,450
|9,212
|9,764
|n/a
Sources: Nielsen, ABC, Fox, NBC.
