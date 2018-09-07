'Muppet Babies,' 'Vampirina,' 'Puppy Dog Pals' Renewed at Disney Junior (Exclusive)

The network, aimed at kids two to seven, has ordered new seasons of all three series.

Disney Junior has renewed a trio of animated hit shows.

Muppet Babies, Vampirina and Puppy Dog Pals have all been picked up for new seasons at the preschooler-targeted network.

Muppet Babies, the CG animated series that premiered in March 2018, has been picked up for a second season. It chronicles the humorous playroom antics of a young Kermit the Frog, Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Animal and brand-new Muppet Baby, Summer Penguin.

Vampirina, touted as the first vampire series for preschoolers, premiered in October 2017 and has been renewed for a third season. It stars Lauren Graham, James Van Der Beek and Isabella Crovetti as the Hauntley family, friendly vampires who recently relocated from Transylvania to Pennsylvania.

Puppy Dog Pals, created by comedian and actor Harland Williams, premiered in April 2017 and has been greenlighted for a third season. It centers on two fun-loving pug puppies, Bingo and Rolly, whose thrill-seeking appetites take them on daily adventures around their neighborhood and beyond.

Disney Junior, which targets kids ages two to seven, says the three shows combined reach an average of 515 million households via Disney Channels and Disney Junior channels around the world. The three series also have delivered more than 360 million views on YouTube and social media platforms and nearly 140 million views on VOD, DisneyNOW and related Disney apps.

"We're privileged to work with an amazing group of talented creators every day," said Joe D'Ambrosia, senior vp original programming at Disney Junior. "Our Disney Junior production teams continue to deliver a diverse group of aspirational characters and entertaining, heartfelt stories to which our youngest viewers have developed a remarkable emotional connection. We look forward to more of their imaginative stories onscreen and to new opportunities for preschoolers and parents to extend that experience."

The series also have spawned toy lines, soundtracks and more.

Combined, Muppet Babies, Vampirina and Puppy Dog Pals have more than 50 book titles and comics from Disney Publishing, multiple DVD releases from Walt Disney Studios and various soundtracks from Walt Disney Records, which can be heard on Apple Music's Disney Junior Radio Station. Meanwhile, Friday marks the debut of the Vampirina character at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

In addition, Vampirina and Puppy Dog Pals have product lines at retailers nationwide, with an exclusive Muppet Babies toy line from Just Play heading to Target beginning this fall and more debuting in other stores nationwide in the spring.

All three series are also featured in Disney Junior Dance Party on Tour, which sold out 55 shows across 54 cities during its inaugural leg of the U.S. tour this spring and will begin its fall run Sept. 14.

For Muppet Babies, Tom Warburton (The 7D) is executive producer. Matt Danner (Gravity Falls) is supervising director, and also voices the role of Kermit. The series is a production of OddBot Inc. in association with Disney Junior and The Muppets Studio.

Vampirina, which was inspired by Disney Publishing's popular children's book series Vampirina Ballerina, comes from the creative team behind Disney Junior's Doc McStuffins. Chris Nee, who executive produced seasons one and two, will serve as consulting producer for season three, with Chelsea Beyl and Norton Virgien as co-executive producers. Beyl is also story editor. The series is a production of Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Junior.

For Puppy Dog Pals, Williams also serves as consulting producer with Sean Coyle (The Awesomes, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse) as executive producer. The series is a production of Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior.