'Murphy Brown' Revival Adds Tyne Daly

The 'Cagney & Lacey' star will play the sister of a departed character.

Tyne Daly is returning to CBS — and no, not on the network's potential reboot of Cagney & Lacey.

The Emmy-winning actress has boarded the upcoming revival of Murphy Brown, joining previous castmembers Candice Bergen, Faith Ford, Joe Regalbuto and Grant Shaud.

Daly is playing a new character but a familiar role. The actress will portray Phyllis, sister of departed bar owner Phil from the original run. Phil, played by the late Pat Corley, was a fixture for the bulk of Murphy Brown's run. Like Phil, Phyllis will be a barkeep and has replaced her brother as a sounding board for the rest of the cast.

Previously announced additions to the show include Jake McDorman and Nik Dodani.

CBS picked up Murphy Brown with a 13-episode straight-to-series order. The cast has already reunited, with production set for New York this summer. Creator Diane English is returning as showrunner for the Warner Bros. Television series, the third big network sitcom of yore to come back — following NBC's Will & Grace and ABC's Roseanne.

Daly, who hasn't had a regular TV gig since Judging Amy ended in 2005, is repped by IA and Anonymous Content.

