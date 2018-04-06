'Murphy Brown': See the Cast Back Together in First Photo

The Candice Bergen sitcom will return to CBS this fall.

The cast of Murphy Brown is back together again.

The stars of the '90s CBS sitcom have assembled for the show's revival, and star Candice Bergen has shared a new photo of the gang on Instagram.

"MURPHY BROWN...together again. Coming to your neighborhood TV in the fall. Just in time..." the Emmy-winning star of the series wrote on the social media platform.

CBS announced that the groundbreaking series would be back for a 13-episode run back in January. It's the latest show to join broadcast's reboot craze, which also includes Will & Grace, Roseanne and the forthcoming Cagney & Lacey.

Check out the photo below.