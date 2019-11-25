Music Drama From the Chainsmokers in the Works at Freeform

Dance music stars the Chainsmokers are breaking into TV.

The Grammy-winning duo, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, will executive produce a drama project in development at Freeform. Demo will follow an aspiring songwriter as she tries to make her way in the music business.

The show comes from the Chainsmokers' Kick the Habit Productions and Stampede Ventures. Madam Secretary and Switched at Birth veteran Joy Gregory is writing.

Demo centers on a 20-something musician who dares to leave behind her struggling indie rock band and working-class family to take a shot at writing pop songs in Los Angeles. Though at first she's eager to shed her past, she soon discovers that the best songs tell the deepest truths — if only she can find the strength to tell hers.

Gregory, Pall and Taggart executive produce with Kick the Habit's Dan Marcus and Adam Alpert and Stampede's Greg Silverman, Paul Shapiro and Cara Fano.

Gregory is repped by Schachter Entertainment. The Chainsmokers are repped by CAA.

Demo joins a nascent development slate at Freeform under head of originals Lauren Corrao, who took over from Karey Burke earlier this year after Burke took the top job at ABC Entertainment. The Disney-owned cable network is also developing a contemporary take on Dante's Inferno and an adaptation of novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo from The L Word's Ilene Chaiken and Jennifer Beals.

Freeform recently canceled Marvel series Cloak and Dagger and Pretty Little Liars spinoff The Perfectionists. Its lineup of originals includes Good Trouble, Grown-ish, Siren and the upcoming Party of Five reboot, alt-history drama Motherland: Fort Salem and comedy Everything's Gonna Be Okay.