'On My Block' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The pickup marks the second coming-of-age comedy to earn a second season in as many weeks — and comes after the cancellation of 'Everything Sucks.'

Netflix is ready for another spin around the block.

The streaming giant has renewed On My Block for a second season. The series, co-created by Lauren Iungerich (Awkward), premiered March 16 to strong reviews.

While ratings remain a mystery as Netflix, which like fellow streamers Amazon and Hulu, does not release viewership information, the series has a favorable 93 percent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes and an even better 99 percent return among critics.

On My Block is a coming-of-age comedy that follows the life of four street-smart friends who experience the highs and lows of going to high school while living in the tough inner city. Diego Tinoco, Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Jessica Marie Garcia and Ronnie Hawk star. Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft co-created the series alongside Iungerich.

The renewal comes shortly after Netflix also renewed fellow high school-set comedy Alexa and Katie for a sophomore run. That series earned a pickup a mere two weeks after its debut as Netflix has cooled on its quick-trigger renewals.

The decision to bring back both On My Block and Alexa and Katie follows Netflix's controversial decision to cancel another high school comedy, the 1990s-set Everything Sucks, after one season. The coming of age and coming out story debuted Feb. 16 to promising reviews but was dropped — amid a cliffhanger finale — after struggling to cut through to mass appeal despite a small group of loyal and vocal supporters. Since the cancellation, there has been a groundswell of support for the series that has included fans including Beau Willimon (House of Cards), among countless others. Multiple fan campaigns are urging Netflix to #RenewEverythingSucks.