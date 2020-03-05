'On My Block' Showrunner Lauren Iungerich Inks Netflix Overall Deal

The 'Awkward' creator will remain at the helm of the YA series while developing new projects for the streamer.

On My Block co-creator and showrunner Lauren Iungerich is cementing her working relationship with Netflix.

Iungerich, who also created MTV's Awkward, has signed a multiyear overall deal with the streamer. She will write and produce series and other projects exclusively for Netflix under the pact while continuing as showrunner on On My Block, whose third season debuts Wednesday.

"Lauren’s talent and track record of success speak for themselves," Brian Wright, vp YA/family original series at Netflix, said Thursday in a statement. "Her unique voice and commitment to representation lend her projects an authenticity that has resonated with audiences worldwide. We’re thrilled to continue working with her on On My Block and look forward to other future projects.”

Added Iungerich, "I'm incredibly grateful to continue working with the many talented creatives at Netflix to keep telling stories that resonate with audiences. My hope is that this opportunity will open doors for all the amazing people around me as well."

Iungerich co-created On My Block with Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. The series following four teenagers in Los Angeles has been a critical favorite and, per Netflix, season one was its most binge-watched show of 2018. She also created Awkward and ran its first three seasons before exiting the show in 2013. Iungerich is repped by attorney Jeff Frankel at McKuin Frankel.

Iungerich joins a roster of creatives under overall deals at Netflix that includes the likes of mega-producers Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman and others.