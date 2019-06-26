Netflix’s ‘On My Block' Stars Seeking Major Raises Ahead of Season 3 (Exclusive)

Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray and Diego Tinoco earned $20,000 per episode for the first two seasons of what the streamer called its “most-binged show" of 2018 and are in the midst of fierce negotiations for parity with the cast of fellow YA drama '13 Reasons Why.'

The four central stars of Netflix critical breakout On My Block are in the midst of a fierce contract renegotiation with the streamer.

The single-camera comedy's four central stars — Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray and Diego Tinoco — are seeking salary raises that would take them from the $20,000-per-episode fee they earned for the first two seasons to bumps that are comparable with the young ensemble cast of fellow Netflix breakout 13 Reasons Why. The renegotiations have been going on since May, a few weeks after the season three renewal. The cast's options currently have not been picked up for the upcoming season, nor do they have a start date for production.

Netflix declined to comment.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the four stars are seeking $1.75 million for the entire eight-episode season — or $218,000 per episode. That would be more than the collective $200,000 the stars earned for each of the first two 10-episode seasons. Season two's episode order was cut to eight, based on the creative. At their current rate, the cast would be paid $40,000 less if their salaries were to remain the same. Netflix has countered with a boost from $20,000 per episode to $30,000, and in its latest offer, $40,000 per installment. That is still far short of what the supporting cast of 13 Reasons Why are earning for season three and beyond. Sources note that the On My Block leads are looking for an offer comparable to the pay of the supporting cast of 13 Reasons Why.

Sources close to the negotiations also note that Paramount TV-produced 13 Reasons Why is significantly larger in many ways — including total domestic viewership and internationally — than comedy On My Block. While Netflix, like other streamers, does not release viewership information, vp content Cindy Holland told reporters at TCA last summer that 13 Reasons Why is "one of [the streamer's] most popular shows."

The 13 Reasons Why stars all successfully renegotiated their deals last August, ahead of season three. Dylan Minnette — who, following Katherine Langford's departure, is now the teen drama's lead — was bumped from $80,000 per episode to $200,000. Co-stars Brandon Flynn, Alisha Boe, Justin Prentice, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid and Ross Butler each cashed in with raises from $20,000 to $60,000 to $135,000 per episode (with a bump to $150,000 per episode should 13 Reasons Why score a fourth season).

Still, the salaries for the young stars on 13 Reasons Why pale in comparison to those of Netflix's Emmy-nominated hit sci-fi drama Stranger Things' actors. Those stars renegotiated their salaries ahead of season three. Child actors Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp scored raises estimated at 12 times their base salaries and now collect $250,000 per episode. Stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour earn $350,000 per hour. Breakout Millie Bobby Brown may earn on par with Ryder and Harbour.

It is standard practice for the cast of a breakout series to seek salary bumps after season two. The 13 Reasons Why stars were emboldened to seek raises after learning of the rich new Stranger Things cast deals. It's also worth noting that 13 Reasons Why produces 13 episodes per season compared with eight for Stranger Things. Representatives for the On My Block stars are not expecting Stranger Things money but are seeking raises comparable to those of the supporting cast of 13 Reasons Why.

Holland told THR in an April interview about the On My Block season three renewal that the comedy from co-creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft "did pretty well in its first season, but it's actually increased its following quite well in season two, and people have fallen in love with the characters and that cast."

What's more, On My Block season one topped 13 Reasons Why season two on the streamer's list of its most-binged original series of 2018.

"Viewership grew pretty steadily from the launch of season one, and then we saw a big bump in new viewers coming in and discovering the show in season two, as well as people who loved it before coming back for season two," Holland told THR. "You could also see it in the social following of some of the cast, who have gotten up to a million or more followers, which is pretty sizable considering they were completely unknown a couple of years ago."

Capri, Genao, Gray and Tinoco — the four central stars of the coming-of-age comedy set in an inner-city Los Angeles neighborhood — each have nearly 2 million followers on Twitter and Instagram combined. It's also worth noting that On My Block boasts a 97 and 96 percent rating among critics and viewers, respectively, on RottenTomatoes.com.

Meanwhile, 13 Reasons Why has a 52 percent among critics and 70 percent among viewers. On the social media side, Butler (Riverdale) has north of 8 million combined Twitter and Instagram followers; Minnette and Flynn have nearly 6 million; Boe, Navarro and Parenthood grad Heizer have around 4 million; Prentice around 1.6 million; and Druid about 1.3 million.

Capri is repped by UTA and Brave Artists Management; Genao is with Innovative, Smith Talent Group and Jackoway Austen; Gray is with APA and Brave; and Tinoco is with Paradigm, Impact Artists Group and Jackoway Austen.