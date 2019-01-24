'My Brilliant Friend' Producer Signs HBO Overall Deal (Exclusive)

Jennifer Schuur will develop new material for the premium cabler while remaining an exec producer on 'My Brilliant Friend.'

One of the executive producers of HBO's My Brilliant Friend is forging a deeper relationship with the premium outlet.

Jennifer Schuur has signed a two-year overall deal with HBO, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. She'll develop new material for the network while remaining an exec producer of My Brilliant Friend's second season. The new installment is based on The Story of a New Name, the second volume of Elena Ferrante's best-selling series of novels.

Schuur created The Catch for ABC in 2015 (though she later exited the Shondaland series over creative differences) and worked as a writer and producer on Netflix's forthcoming Unbelievable, Hannibal, Hostages, Crash and Hellcats. She also wrote the feature Beautiful Darkness, starring Chloe Sevigny and Matthew Broderick.

Schuur, who is also developing projects for Epix, began her career at HBO as a writer on Big Love.

My Brilliant Friend, a co-production with Italian broadcaster RAI, is HBO's first foreign-language original series. The show delivered modest linear ratings in the United States but strong numbers in Italy and other territories worldwide. It also earned almost unanimously positive reviews, with THR calling the first two episodes "an extraordinarily promising beginning."

Schuur is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.