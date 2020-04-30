'My Brilliant Friend' Renewed for Third Season at HBO

HBO and Italian broadcast network RAI have renewed My Brilliant Friend for a third season.

The series, based on Elena Ferrante's Neapolitan novels, tells the story of a decades-spanning friendship between two women. The renewal comes just a few days before the second season, subtitled The Story of a New Name, is set to air its finale on HBO on May 4.

"Bringing Elena Ferrante’s exquisite work to life has been such a joy and privilege,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vp HBO Programming. "The fact that viewers and critics alike have continued to embrace Elena and Lila’s story makes it all the more gratifying, and we thank the entire team led by Saverio Costanzo for their outstanding work on the second season. We cannot wait to tell the next chapter of Elena and Lila’s lives and friendship."

Added RAI head of drama Eleonora Andreatta, "Meeting with success among the Italian and international audience, the great challenge of My Brilliant Friend continues with Rai and HBO announcing the third season, fortifying the ambition to create a complex story and bring the Italian imagination to the world, always keeping the lived experience of our country at the center of the narrative. The success of the second series has confirmed the power of Elena Ferrante’s story and its capacity to become a compelling serial loved worldwide with the richness and charm of Saverio Costanzo's direction."

The third season will be based on the third book in the series, Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay.

Costanzo created the series and writes along with Ferrante, Francesco Piccolo and Laura Paolucci. Paolo Sorrentino and Jennifer Schuur executive produce, with Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani producing for Fremantle's The Apartment and Wildside and Domenico Procacci producing for Fandango. My Brilliant Friend is the first non-English language series to air on HBO.

"Breaking down geographical and linguistic barriers, betting on the past to speak about the present, and on the specific to turn it into something universal," said Mieli. "These were the challenges when we began work on the first season of My Brilliant Friend. Encouraged by the perfection of Elena Ferrante’s novels and the talent of Saverio Costanzo, a daring challenge and for that reason, quite marvelous. Our success is also thanks to HBO and Rai, who have accompanied with care the development of a project that has indeed broken down those barriers with grace and beauty."