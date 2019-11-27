'Mystery Science Theater 3000' Canceled at Netflix

Add Mystery Science Theater 3000 to the scrap heap at Netflix.

Host Jonah Ray revealed that the revival would not be returning to the streaming giant for a third season. Netflix confirmed that the series has been canceled following its two-season run.

"So, Netflix decided to not do another season of MST3K. We are off to Get Down in Lilyhammer while the OA helps us take it One Day at a Time. We will be in group therapy with Tuca & Bertie, Jessica Jones & Lady Dynamite. The sessions will be run by Gypsy (w/ Naomi Watts.)" Ray tweeted in a thread that name-checked the other shows that Netflix has canceled over the years. He went on to note that MST3K has always found a way "figure out how to survive," singling out runs on Comedy Central, Syfy, Rifftrax and Cinematic Titanic. "Now if only I can convince @shudder to pick us up and let us share a night with Joe Bob Briggs?"



MST3000 was created by Joel Hodgson, who spearheaded a record-setting Kickstarter campaign to help land the show at Netflix in July 2016. Shout Factory acquired the rights to the cult hit in November 2015 and teamed with Hodgson for a new incarnation of the cult favorite. At the time, Hodgson hoped the Kickstarter campaign would raise at least $2 million — enough to make three new feature-length episodes — with an ultimate goal of $5.5 million, the amount needed to make a full season of 12 episodes. The campaign raised $5.7 million, ranking as the highest-funded film and TV crowdfunding campaign in history.

The Netflix take featured DIY queen Felicia Day as mad scientist Kinga Forrester, daughter of one of the show's original villains, Dr. Clayton Forrester (Trace Beaulieu), and Patton Oswalt as Son of TV's Frank. The revival has a 100 percent Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes among critics and an impressive 92 percent score among viewers. MST3K: The Return was executive produced by Hodgson, Elliott Kalan, Richard Foos, Bob Emmer, Garson Foos, Jonathan Stern and Harold Buchholz.

MST3000 joins recent Netflix cancelations including No Good Nick, Designated Survivor, She's Gotta Have It, Chambers andSanta Clarita Diet, among others, as the streamer refines its focus on originals amid a glut of new and upcoming competition from legacy media brands like Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO Max and Peacock, among others.