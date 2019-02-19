Nahnatchka Khan Moves Overall Deal From Fox to Universal TV

The 'Fresh Off the Boat' creator had spent more than a decade at 20th Century Fox TV.

Nahnatchka Khan is on the move.

The Fresh Off the Boat creator has signed an exclusive four-year overall deal with Universal Television said to be worth in the eight-figure range. The deal will see Khan leave 20th Century Fox Television, her home of more than a decade, to create and produce new projects for the NBCUniversal-owned studio.

During her decade-plus at 20th TV, Khan created and exec produced ABC's Don't Trust the B— in Apartment 23 and created the Disney-owned network's critically praised but perennial bubble comedy Fresh Off the Boat. Khan most recently completed post-production on her feature film directorial debut, Always Be My Maybe, starring Ali Wong and Randall Park. The Netflix original is due in the summer.

"Natch is a singular voice with a proven track record of success and versatility. She’s a highly sought-after writer, director, producer whose work reflects a deep commitment to the representation of women and diverse communities. We couldn’t ask for a better collaborator," Universal TV president Pearlena Igbokwe said.

With Khan's move to Universal TV, Fresh Off the Boat will need to find a new showrunner if it is to return for a sixth season. (And considering Disney will soon own the comedy, that isn't totally out of the question.)

Khan gives Universal TV a top comedy showrunner at a time when the studio is tasked with supplying content to its broadcast sibling and other networks (see NBC's New Amsterdam and CBS' FBI); cable (Freeform's The Bold Type) and streaming (Russian Doll) and Comcast's own upcoming direct-to-consumer platform (launching in 2020).

The Khan pact arrives as competition for top talent has reached a fever pitch as Warners, Comcast and Disney all plan their own direct-to-consumer platforms in a bid to compete with Netflix, which has swooped in to sign major players away from their longtime studio homes (see Shonda Rhimes and Ryan Murphy, who left ABC and Fox, respectively). Khan's deal arrives as two other Universal TV-based comedy producers — Mike Schur and Mindy Kaling — are also in the market for new overall deals.

Khan is repped by WME and attorney Marc Rindner.