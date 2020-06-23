'Nancy Wu Done It' Comedy in the Works at Amazon

Kai Yu Wu and 'Iron Fist' grad Jessica Henwick are teaming with Vertigo for the potential series.

Amazon is ready to put a new spin on Nancy Drew.

The streamer, following a competitive bidding process, has landed a comedy called Nancy Wu Done It, a potential series described as a Pleasantville meets Nancy Drew.

The comedy, which is currently in development, revolves around a frustrated Asian American YA novelist who suddenly finds herself transported to one of her own books and must work with the titular character she created — and now hates — to solve an unfinished mystery.

Kai Yu Wu and actress Jessica Henwick are set to co-write Nancy Wu and exec produce alongside Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon. The comedy is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Vertigo.

Kai is currently a co-exec producer on Amazon's adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan's comic Paper Girls. Before that, she served in the same role on Amazon's Carnival Row and created Netflix international series The Ghost Bride. Her credits include ABC's Deception and Time After Time, The CW's The Flash and NBC's Hannibal. She is repped by Underground.

Henwick, meanwhile, starred on Netflix's Marvel drama Iron Fist. Her acting credits include On the Rocks, Monster Problems and Godzilla vs. Kong. As a writer, her credits include shorts Baliko and The Heart of the Forest. She's with CAA, Curtis Brown Group and Jackoway Austen.

Nancy Wu Done It becomes the latest project for Lee's Vertigo at Amazon. The company is also adapting The Promised Land and has the Lena Waithe-produced horror anthology Them in the works as part of a two-season order. The latter series is exec produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Lee's Vertigo imprint previously had an overall deal. On the feature side, Vertigo's credits include New Line's It franchise, Netflix's Oka and the Death Note films as well as the Lego Movie franchise.