Naomie Harris Joins HBO/Sky Drama 'The Third Day'

The limited series will be split into two halves, with one half following Jude Law's character and the other half focusing on Harris.

Naomie Harris has joined Jude Law in HBO and Sky's limited series The Third Day.

The six-part project tells the story of a Sam (Law), a man who is drawn to a mysterious island off the British coast, where he encounters the island's secretive inhabitants and their strange rituals. Harris will play another outsider who comes to the island seeking answers.

The limited series will be split into two halves – the first, "Summer," will focus on Law's character, while the second half, "Winter," will follow Harris' character. Marc Munden will direct the "Summer" episodes and Philippa Lowthrope will direct the "Winter" episodes.

The Third Day is the first original drama to be produced by Sky’s new Sky Studios production house, in partnership with Utopia's Dennis Kelly, Plan B Entertainment and immersive theater company Punchdrunk International. Munden and Lowthrope will also executive produce, with Adrian Sturges producing and Kit de Waal and Dean O’Loughlin as writers for the series. The project is also the latest collaboration between HBO and Sky following the success of Chernobyl, with period drama Catherine the Great, starring Helen Mirren, also in the works.

Harris, who previously starred in Moonlight and appeared in Sam Mendes' Skyfall, will return to the James Bond franchise as Eve Moneypenny in the upcoming No Time to Die. She will also soon star in Sony and Screen Gems' cop drama Black and Blue.

Harris is represented by Untitled, The Artists Partnership, WME and Ziffen Brittenham.