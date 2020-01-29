'Narcos: Mexico': Diego Luna Builds an Empire in Season 2 Trailer

The Netflix drama, set in the 1980s to show the birth of the Guadalajara cartel and trace the origins of the Mexican drug war, returns Feb. 13.

After introducing Scoot McNairy's character as a major player in a first look at Narcos: Mexico, the trailer for the second season of the Netflix cartel drama shows returning star Diego Luna building an empire.

Season two of the Mexico saga premieres Feb. 13, more than a year after the release of Narcos: Mexico. That first season shifted the long-running drama into new territory when it traveled back to 1980s Mexico to show the birth of the Guadalajara cartel and trace the origins of the Mexican drug war.

The Mexico chapter featured a mostly new cast as it pitted a narco, Guadalajara's Félix Gallardo (Luna), against a DEA agent, Kiki Camarena (Michael Peña). Familiar players from previous seasons entered the story as Gallardo built his empire — including Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura), who was the focus of Narcos seasons one and two, and his Colombian rivals in the Cali cartel, who were the bosses of season three. Narcos: Mexico again unfolded under the guidance of an English-speaking narrator, and his identity was revealed to be newcomer McNairy in the final scene of the season.

After the death of DEA agent Camarena at the hands of Gallardo, McNairy touches down in Guadalajara as the agent in charge of Operation Layenda, the task force that would bring about indictments for those responsible for Camarena's death. The narrator stepped in front of the camera in the final scene to reveal himself as agent Walt Breslin. McNairy's casting had been kept secret until the show launched. He is now described by Netflix as "a hardened DEA agent whose methods aren’t always by the book."

The return to Narcos: Mexico will continue to chronicle the missteps, ill-conceived agendas and corruption on both sides of the border that have led to a dangerous present in the failed war on drugs. It’s the mid-1980s, as Félix Gallardo’s super cartel splinters under its own dark weight and social and political shifts within Mexico prompt its desperate government’s most brazen corruption. Meanwhile, the American effort to exact revenge for Camarena's execution leads them further away from any hope for justice. The cycle of violence rages on.

Watch the trailer below.