TV Ratings: NASCAR Races to Demo Win

The primetime portion of NBC's coverage leads Sunday's 18-49 rankings on an otherwise rerun-filled night.

Sunday was a pretty quiet night on the broadcast networks, with the end of the holiday weekend bringing a slate filled almost entirely with repeats. The exception was a NASCAR race that ran into primetime on NBC — and which led the adults 18-49 rankings for the evening.

The primetime portion of NBC's race coverage delivered a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.08 million viewers, pending updates for the live telecast. The demographic figure was the best on the broadcast nets in primetime, and its viewer total ranks fourth among the 22 programs that aired on the networks.

The leader in total viewers was CBS' 60 Minutes, which brought in 6.05 million — down some from recent weeks — along with a 0.4 in the 18-49 demographic. A rerun of the newsmagazine at 8 p.m. (4.3 million) and an America's Funniest Home Videos repeat on ABC (4.31 million) are the other shows to lead NBC's NASCAR race in viewers; AFV also finished second in adults 18-49 among the broadcast nets with a 0.5.

Reruns of ABC's Sunday game shows all posted 0.4s in adults 18-49, tying the two 60 Minutes installments.

NBC finished atop the adults 18-49 standings for the night with a 0.5 average (pending updates). ABC finished second at 0.4, and CBS and Univision tied for third at 0.3. Fox and Telemundo each averaged 0.2, and The CW drew a 0.1.

