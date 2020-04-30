NASCAR Sets Return to Live Racing for Mid-May

NASCAR is revving up to return to live racing.

The stock car circuit on Thursday announced a plan to resume races on May 17, making it the first major sports organization to go back into action since the novel coronavirus pandemic shut down live sports in mid-March. NASCAR's Cup Series last raced on March 8.

The organization plans to run seven races in its topline Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Gander Trucks classifications over 10 days, beginning with a 400-mile Cup race on May 17. All seven will be run on tracks in Darlington, South Carolina, and Charlotte, North Carolina which are about 100 miles apart and also in relatively close proximity to a number of race shops where teams can work on cars before bringing them to the track.

Fans will not be allowed at races, but they will be televised by Fox Sports, with two — the May 17 race at Darlington and the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 in Charlotte — on the Fox broadcast network and the remaining five, including a midweek Cup Series race on May 20 at Darlington, on FS1.

Just what the Fox Sports broadcasts will look like — and how many crew members will be dispatched to cover the races — remains to be seen. A Fox Sports rep tells The Hollywood Reporter that logistics are still being worked out.

"NASCAR and its teams are eager and excited to return to racing, and have great respect for the responsibility that comes with a return to competition," said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vp and chief racing development officer. "NASCAR will return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our competitors, officials and all those in the local community. We thank local, state and federal officials and medical experts, as well as everyone in the industry, for the unprecedented support in our return to racing, and we look forward to joining our passionate fans in watching cars return to the track."

NASCAR also says it has a "comprehensive plan" to ensure the safety and health of competitors and the communities around the tracks and that races will be tailored "in every way" to follow specific guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the pandemic.

None of the seven races will have practice sessions, and only the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 will have a qualifying round. The organization is also mandating the use of protective equipment for all participants, giving health screenings to everyone before they enter the facility and maintaining social distancing protocols throughout events. How that will work, say, during a pit stop mid-race remains to be seen.