Nasim Pedrad Comedy 'Chad' Revived at TBS

Nasim Pedrad-led comedy Chad is alive and well.

The comedy starring and written by Pedrad has now been picked up to pilot at TBS after it was previously developed as a pilot at Fox back in 2016.

Like PEN15, TBS' Chad sees its star play a teenager. In the single-camera comedy pilot, the Saturday Night Live alum will play a 14-year-old Persian boy during high school as he tries to fit in, cope with his mother's dating life and reconcile his cultural identity. The pilot order arrives as Hulu's PEN15, which bowed Friday, follows its creators, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, playing teenagers.

Created, written and executive produced by Pedrad, who will serve as co-showrunner, Chad also counts Hayes Davenport, Rob Rosell and Oly Obst as exec producers. Davenport — who is the only new name to join the retooled comedy — will also serve as co-showrunner.



"I'm so grateful to TBS for believing in Chad and giving an adult Middle-Eastern woman the opportunity to play a teenage boy while also running the show behind the camera," said Pedrad, whose relationship with TBS goes back to People of Earth.



Chad becomes the latest comedy developed for another network to move forward at the Turner-owned cabler and joins Tracy Morgan's FX transplant The Last O.G.

Chad was originally developed at Fox when TBS/TNT boss Kevin Reilly oversaw the broadcast network's push for niche comedies. He has brought that strategy with him and redefined TBS' comedy brand with series including Angie Tribeca, The Detour, The Guest Book, Search Party and Wrecked.

"Nasim embodies this role so perfectly, you forget you’re watching a woman playing a young boy,” said TBS executive vp originals Thom Hinkle. “It’s such a funny, endearing script that evokes a modern-day Wonder Years centered around a Middle Eastern family. We can’t wait to shoot it.”