Natalie Portman Says She'd Love to Meet Her 'Star Wars' Son, Mark Hamill

Stephen Colbert took a moment to bask in the fact that he had spent time with both of them, but since the actors had not met, he was the "center of the 'Star Wars' universe."

It is really kind of amazing it has not happened.

Mark Hamill recently revealed on Twitter that he and Natalie Portman have never met. That fact blew the minds of many Star Wars fans since Portman played Luke Skywalker's mom, Padmé Amidala, in the prequels.

Well, perhaps son and mother will get together now after the Oscar-winning actress said on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she would very much like to meet Hamill.

"It's such a shame, I would love to meet him," Portman said. "Mark, I would love to meet you, come over," she continued to the camera.

Colbert and Portman joked that Hamill did not wish her a happy birthday, even though when he made his comment when he shared a story link about it being her birthday.

FUN FACT: I've never met this woman. https://t.co/YYIFku1CVQ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 9, 2018

Watch the actress talk about her Star Wars son below at the 30-second mark: