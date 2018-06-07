Nathan Fielder Details How to Hack Emmy Voting in FYC Pitch

The host of Comedy Central's 'Nathan For You' channels his series, interviewing a tech expert who outs how vulnerable TV Academy voting really is.

Are the 2018 Emmys primed for election interference? That's what Nathan Fielder slyly posits in his tongue-and-cheek FYC pitch — one that details, step by step, how to hack the TV Academy's electronic ballot box.

"I started researching how secure the Emmys’ online voting is, which is operated by Ernst & Young," says the Nathan For You star in the 13-minute clip. "What I discovered was shocking to say the least, and really shocking to say the most."

Comedy Central's Nathan for You follows Fielder, playing a version of himself, offering outlandish strategies to help struggling companies and individuals get on the right track. Here, he employs an expert to see how someone might theoretically tamper with the votes — because, in his words, "has a pretty good chance of getting a nomination and likely a win” — and doesn’t want to see that happening.

It's certainly one way to try and cut through the clutter during Emmy voting, though it will be interesting to see how the move is received by his peer group. The ease with which election security expert Carsten Shurmann describes the hacking process will likely rattle some.

Fielder's category, Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, is a particularly crowded one. That's Saturday Night Live's marquee race, one that frequently includes Portlandia and Comedy Central neighbor Drunk History.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to a TV Academy rep for comment on the video.