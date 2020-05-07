'National Treasure' TV Series in the Works for Disney+

Jerry Bruckheimer is ready to go on a new National Treasure adventure.

The prolific producer has revealed that he is prepping a TV series based on the action-adventure film franchise for the streamer Disney+ with an entirely new cast attached.

"We’re certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and we're working on one for the big screen. Hopefully, they’ll both come together and we’ll bring you another National Treasure, but they’re both very active. … The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast," Bruckheimer told Collider in an interview to promote his forthcoming Starz series, Hightown.



Bruckheimer produced both the 2004 original feature and its 2007 follow-up, National Treasure: Book of Secrets. The first pic grossed more than $347 million worldwide, with the sequel collecting nearly $460 million.

While representatives for Disney+ declined comment on the National Treasure TV series, Bruckheimer told Collider that the pilot script and outline of future episodes have already been completed. (The script for the third feature, he noted, is currently being written.)



Disney produced both National Treasure films and owns the rights to the franchise. Disney+ has been leaning hard into the company's massive vault of IP with new takes for its subscription platform. In addition to multiple Star Wars and Marvel feature film offshoots, Disney+ is also reviving popular titles including The Mighty Ducks, Turner & Hooch, Escape to Witch Mountain, The Sandlot and Lizzie McGuire. An updated take on High School Musical helped launch the streamer and scored an early season two renewal.