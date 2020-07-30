Naya Rivera Judges Netflix's 'Sugar Rush' in Final TV Appearance

The former 'Glee' star filmed an episode of the culinary competition in February.

The late Glee star Naya Rivera is featured in the third season of Netflix's culinary competition Sugar Rush, in what will mark her final appearance on television.

Rivera filmed her episode of the show in February, a few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic shut down most TV production. The show is part of Sugar Rush's third season, which debuts Friday on the streaming service.

The episode is dedicated to Rivera, with a title card honoring her before the opening credits.

Rivera, 33, went missing in Lake Piru, California on July 8 while on a boating excursion with her son. She was declared dead on July 13, prompting an outpouring of love and support from her former Glee co-stars and others who knew and worked with her.

Netflix consulted with Rivera's family and her manager, Gladys Gonzalez, before deciding to release the episode as part of Sugar Rush's forthcoming season. She appears as a guest judge alongside host Hunter March and professional pastry chefs Candace Nelson and Adriano Zumbo.

Deadline first reported the news.