TV Ratings: Strong Numbers for Toronto Raptors' NBA Title Clincher

Game 6 of the series nearly matches the series-high preliminary ratings for Monday's fifth contest.

The Toronto Raptors' first-ever NBA championship gave ABC strong ratings Thursday night, ending the six-game series with a second straight big showing.

After a soft first four games in the ratings — owing in part to having one of the teams involved outside the United States and therefore not measured by Nielsen — the audience spiked for Game 5 on Monday. Thursday's broadcast nearly matched it, drawing a 13.2 household rating in metered markets (vs. 13.4 for Game 5).

Monday's early rating ended up translating to 18.22 million viewers, and the clincher should end up somewhere in that range as well.

Thursday's game will likely come in below the last four times the NBA Finals had a sixth game (2016, 2015, 2013 and 2011), all of which drew better than 20 million viewers.

Through five games, the Finals averaged 14.33 million viewers, down 18 percent year to year — due in part to the Raptors playing in Canada, whose audience isn't measured by Nielsen. The series has been setting ratings records for NBA games in the country.

Elsewhere Thursday, CBS got steady ratings from Life in Pieces (0.6 rating in adults 18-49, 4.3 million viewers) and Elementary (0.5, 3.8 million) as the network finished second to ABC in primetime.

AP Bio (0.4 and 0.3 for two episodes) and Abby's (0.3) finished their runs on NBC. Fox got a 0.5 (pending updates) from primetime coverage of the U.S. Open golf championship's first round. The CW's iZombie (0.2) and In the Dark (0.1) were steady.

ABC averaged a 4.2 rating in adults 18-49, pending updates for its live broadcast, lapping the field. CBS was second at 0.6, followed by Fox at 0.5. NBC drew a 0.3 and The CW a 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.