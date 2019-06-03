TV Ratings: NBA Finals Stay Low, Dominate Rerun-Filled Sunday

Early numbers for ABC's coverage of the game are off about 20 percent versus the second game of the 2018 series.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals dominated Sunday's ratings, but like Thursday's opener, it was down significantly year to year.

The Golden State Warriors' 109-104 win over the Toronto Raptors delivered a 10.2 household rating in overnight metered markets. That's up a tick from the 10.1 for the opening game Thursday but off about 20 percent from Game 2 in 2018 (12.7).

Game 1 ended up with an audience of 13.31 million viewers, off 23 percent from the 2018 opener. Since Nielsen doesn't measure ratings in Canada for U.S. networks, ABC's numbers are likely to be down throughout the series.

Canadian viewers are, however, tuning in. Game 1 of the series drew 3.5 million viewers in the country, a record for an NBA game.

ABC had the night mostly to itself Sunday, as CBS, Fox and NBC all aired reruns in primetime. NBC's repeat of the America's Got Talent premiere led the non-sports offerings among adults 18-49 with a 0.6 rating. CBS had the most-watched show aside from the NBA game with 60 Minutes drawing 6.83 million viewers.

The only original show on the other networks Sunday was Burden of Truth on The CW, which opened its second season with a 0.1 in adults 18-49 and a little under 500,000 viewers.

ABC averaged a 3.4 rating among adults 18-49 in primetime, pending updates. That's more than the combined total for NBC (0.5), Univision (0.4), CBS (0.3), Fox (0.3), Telemundo (0.2) and The CW (0.1).

