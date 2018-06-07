TV Ratings: Warriors Win Again in Steady Game 3 of NBA Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have to grab a victory on Friday to avoid a sweep.

ABC's prospects of a four-game NBA Finals got a little more likely on Wednesday night.

The Golden State Warriors won their third consecutive game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 110-102, setting up Friday night as a potential end to the 2018 Championship — which would be a bummer for both the network and Cleveland fans.

Early ratings continued to hold steady with 2017, though the total viewership is falling somewhat shy of the widely-watched five-game run. Wednesday's game looks likely to be in the same scenario, with an overnight 12.7 rating among metered market households. That's off only 5 percent from the comparable game one year ago, one that ultimately nabbed 20.1 million viewers for ABC.

The early score also has the game dead even with Sunday's Game 2 performance, once that ultimately translated to 18.5 million viewers. Across the first two games, the 2018 NBA Finals averaged just shy of 18 million viewers.

Lebron James' Cavaliers will one have one last chance to keep this year's Finals from being a total sweep on Friday. That's when the two teams return to Cleveland for Game 4.