TV Ratings: NBA Finals Hit 6-Year Low for Game 3

ABC's broadcasts have pulled consistent numbers thus far but remain down about 20 percent vs. a year ago.

The NBA Finals put up consistent ratings on Wednesday, once again carrying ABC to an easy win for the night.

As was the case with the first two games of the series, however, Game 3 was down significantly year to year.

ABC's live broadcast of the Toronto Raptors' 123-109 win over the Golden State Warriors drew a 10.0 household rating in metered markets, in line with the 10.1 and 10.2 for the first two contests. That's off 21 percent from a preliminary 12.7 in 2018 and the lowest for Game 3 of the series since 2013 (also 10.0).

Through three games, the 2019 Finals' 10.1 average is down about 20 percent vs. a year ago (12.6). The first two games have averaged 13.6 million viewers vs. 18.07 million a year ago, a drop of about 25 percent.

NBC's American Ninja Warrior led Wednesday's non-sports offerings in primetime with a 0.9 rating among adults 18-49, followed closely by The Amazing Race (0.8) on CBS. The latter had a small edge in total viewers with 4.65 million to 4.34 million for Ninja Warrior.

Masterchef drew a 0.7 in the 18-49 demographic for Fox, off a little bit from its premiere a week ago. The InBetween posted a 0.5 for NBC, also off a tick week to week, and My Last Days and Jane the Virgin held steady at 0.2 on The CW.

ABC cruised to a win among adults 18-49 in primetime with a 3.1 rating, pending updates for its live NBA broadcast. NBC finished second at 0.7, followed by Fox at 0.6. NBC and Telemundo tied at 0.5, Univision averaged 0.3 and The CW trailed at 0.2.

