TV Ratings: NBA Finals Jump As Warriors Hold Off Elimination

ABC's coverage of Monday's game is easily the highest-rated of the Raptors-Warriors series so far.

A dramatic, series-extending game in the NBA Finals gave ABC its best ratings of the series so far — by a wide margin.

The Golden State Warriors' 106-105 won over the Toronto Raptors Monday night scored a 13.4 household rating in metered markets, a 34 percent improvement over the average for the first four games. Audiences tend to spike for potential series-ending games, and that was the case Monday with the Raptors leading the series three games to one. Game 6 is set for Thursday.

Monday's broadcast drew the fifth-highest preliminary rating for a Game 5 of the NBA Finals since ABC began airing the series in 2003. It trails the fifth game in 2004 (Pistons-Lakers, 15.4 rating) and three straight Warriors-Cavaliers matchups in 2017 (16.0), 2016 (14.2) and 2015 (14.2). The Warriors swept last year's Finals, so there wasn't a fifth game.

The series as a whole remains down year to year, currently off 12 percent in metered markets (10.7 vs. 12.2 in 2018). That gap could narrow some if Thursday's game stays on the high side.

More ratings numbers to come.

