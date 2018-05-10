NBA Star Chris Paul to Host Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Sports Awards

Nickelodeon has tapped NBA All-Star MVP and Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul to host its 2018 Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. The slime-soaked celebration will honor kids’ favorite athletes and the year’s most unforgettable sports moments.

The show is set to tape live July 19 from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and air July 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

“I am honored that Nickelodeon asked me to host this year’s Kids’ Choice Sports Awards," Paul said. "I grew up on Nickelodeon and now love watching it with my kids, and I can’t wait to share this experience with them. I promise to bring the fun, the slime and the most epic stunts in Kids’ Choice Sports history.”

In addition to handing out awards, in previous years the show has included one-of-a-kind challenges with top athletes from across the world of sports, like Golden State teammates Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson facing off in the Big Slime Ballers Challenge, a three-point contest where each shot triggered slime-filled nets above kid-rebounders.

Paul joins past hosts including Michael Strahan and Russell Wilson. Since the awards show was launched in 2014, the orange blimps have been presented to athletes including Laurie Hernandez, LeBron James, Lindsey Vonn, Gabby Douglas, Serena Williams, Usain Bolt, Simone Biles and more.

David Beckham, Kobe Bryant, Derek Jeter and Michael Phelps have been the recipients of the Legend Award.

Beginning next month, kids will be able to cast their votes for their favorite athletes and all-star moments from the past year. Nominations also will be announced next month.