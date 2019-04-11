NBA Star Chris Paul Signs Overall Deal with 'Live PD' Producer (Exclusive)

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul is teaming up with Live PD producer Big Fish Entertainment to develop and produce TV and digital content.

Paul and his Oh Dipp!!! Productions have signed an overall deal with Big Fish, an MGM company, to create content for multiple platforms. He'll work with Big Fish president Dan Cesareo and his team on a range of projects involving both sports and entertainment, including scripted and unscripted series, documentaries and short-form content.

Several projects are underway, including a competition show in which celebrity families square off in an "epic" game night. In addition to executive producing, Paul may host or star in several of the projects.

"I'm thrilled to have found the right partner to collaborate and create wide-ranging content across all mediums," said the nine-time NBA All-Star. "I look forward to sharing my passion for storytelling and bringing audiences together through entertaining, inspiring and unique programming. There's no limit to what we can accomplish together, and we're excited to have already hit the ground running."

The overall deal extends an existing relationship between Paul and Big Fish, who previously collaborated on the ESPN docuseries Chris Paul's Chapter 3. The three-part series chronicled Paul's move to the Rockets.

"There were so many creative synergies in working together the first time that this partnership felt like a no-brainer," said Cesareo. "Chris is a proven leader in sports and business and a majorly powerful brand in his own right. We're thrilled to utilize the boundless resources we have as part of the MGM family to give him and Oh Dipp!!! the platform to develop exciting IP and allow viewers, and longtime fans alike, the opportunity to enjoy content from his singular point of view."

Big Fish Entertainment produces A&E's highly rated Live PD and several spinoffs, including a recently ordered one focusing on rescue workers. It's also behind VH1's Black Ink Crew and Cartel Crew and TLC's Tattoo Girls, among other shows.

Paul and Big Fish are repped by CAA, which brokered the deal along with Big Fish's attorneys at Del Shaw.