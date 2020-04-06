NBC, ABC, CBS Team for Star-Studded Global Special

Lady Gaga will curate the fundraiser, which will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

NBC, ABC and CBS are uniting for a historic global broadcast to raise funds and address the fight against COVID-19.

Set to air Saturday, April 18 from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT, One World: Together at Home will see NBC's Jimmy Fallon, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel and CBS' Stephen Colbert host the broadcast that is being produced in partnership with Global Citizen and the World Health Organization.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that NBC's New York-based exec vp specials Doug Vaughan led the charge for the cross-network event, with ABC and CBS both quick to sign on.

The special will celebrate community health care workers and support the WHO's global fight to end COVID-19. Lady Gaga will curate the special, which will feature exclusive appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan and Stevie Wonder.

The special will educate and inform viewers about COVID-19 risks, prevention and response and feature cameos from the worlds of music and arts, sports and comedic sketches. Interviews with experts from the WHO as well as stories from health care workers on the front lines of the global pandemic will also be featured.

Some of the world's biggest artists will perform during the special, which will include multimillion-dollar pledges to the WHO's Solidarity Response Fund. Audrey Morrissey (NBC's The Voice, Songland) and Live Animals will produce the special in partnership with Global Citizen.

Financial commitments from supporters and corporate partners will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which is powered by the U.N. Foundation to support and equip health care workers around the world, and to local charities that provide food, shelter and health care to those that need it most. (The local groups have been vetted to ensure they are helping communities impacted by COVID-19.)

One World is the latest example of how TV networks are helping to support fundraising efforts for various organizations around the world in the battle against the coronavirus. Fox recently raised millions after it teamed with the iHeartRadio for an hourlong, ad-free event that featured performances from the likes of the Backstreet Boys and Billie Eilish, among others.

More information about the One World: Together at Home special will be revealed in the coming days. For more information about how to take action, go to www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.