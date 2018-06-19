NBC Fall Premiere Dates: New Schedule Rolls Out Week After Emmys

After several weeks of Sunday Night Football and the Emmys, NBC starts the broadcast season in earnest on Sept. 24.

On the heels of another season as America’s top-rated network, NBC is readying its Fall 2018 slate with a slew of premiere dates.

This Is Us, The Voice, The Good Place and many others will bow during the last week of September, with several comedies (Will & Grace, I Feel Bad) and some Friday dramas joining in October.

The schedule will come after a promising month for the network, one that sees Sunday Night Football return with the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 6 (a Thursday, mind you) and the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards returning on Monday, Sept. 17.

See the full list of dates below:

Monday, Sept. 24

8 p.m. – The Voice

10 p.m. – Manifest

Tuesday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. – The Voice

9 p.m. – This Is Us

10 p.m. – New Amsterdam

Wednesday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. – Chicago Med

9 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

Thursday, Sept. 27

8 p.m. – The Good Place (one hour)

9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU (two hours)

Friday, Sept. 28

10 p.m. – Dateline NBC

Thursday, Oct. 4

8 p.m. – Superstore

8:30 p.m. – The Good Place

9 p.m. – Will & Grace

9:30 p.m. – I Feel Bad

10 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

Friday, Oct. 12

8 p.m. – Blindspot

Friday, Oct. 26

9 p.m. – Midnight, Texas