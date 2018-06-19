11:43am PT by Michael O'Connell
NBC Fall Premiere Dates: New Schedule Rolls Out Week After Emmys
On the heels of another season as America’s top-rated network, NBC is readying its Fall 2018 slate with a slew of premiere dates.
This Is Us, The Voice, The Good Place and many others will bow during the last week of September, with several comedies (Will & Grace, I Feel Bad) and some Friday dramas joining in October.
The schedule will come after a promising month for the network, one that sees Sunday Night Football return with the Atlanta Falcons and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 6 (a Thursday, mind you) and the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards returning on Monday, Sept. 17.
See the full list of dates below:
Monday, Sept. 24
8 p.m. – The Voice
10 p.m. – Manifest
Tuesday, Sept. 25
8 p.m. – The Voice
9 p.m. – This Is Us
10 p.m. – New Amsterdam
Wednesday, Sept. 26
8 p.m. – Chicago Med
9 p.m. – Chicago Fire
10 p.m. – Chicago P.D.
Thursday, Sept. 27
8 p.m. – The Good Place (one hour)
9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU (two hours)
Friday, Sept. 28
10 p.m. – Dateline NBC
Thursday, Oct. 4
8 p.m. – Superstore
8:30 p.m. – The Good Place
9 p.m. – Will & Grace
9:30 p.m. – I Feel Bad
10 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU
Friday, Oct. 12
8 p.m. – Blindspot
Friday, Oct. 26
9 p.m. – Midnight, Texas
