NBC Gives Early Renewal to 'World of Dance'

The competition, the broadcast breakout of summer 2017, returns for No. 2 later in May.

NBC is clearly committed to World of Dance, last summer's breakout reality hit. The network announced Thursday that, amidst all of its pre-upfront scripted news, the unscripted competition is getting a third season.

News of World of Dance's renewal comes a few weeks before the show's sophomore bow on the network — another vote of confidence after its impressive freshman run. “World of Dance is a high-energy competition with immeasurable heart, compelling storytelling and unmatched talent,” said NBC Entertainment alternative and reality group president Paul Telegdy. “With our exceptional judging panel leading the charge and competitors who are the best in what they do, we’re thrilled to once again bring viewers the Olympics of dance.”

The project, produced in-house by Universal Television Alternative Studio, averaged a robust 2.6 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.1 million viewers during its first season. It stars Jennifer Lopez (also an executive producer), Derek Hough and NE-YO as judges, with Jenna Dewan serving as host and mentor.

“We set out to make World of Dance a competition series of the highest caliber — every act that hits the stage gives their all and challenges themselves against the most elite athletes in the world,” said Lopez. “As an executive producer and judge, I’m constantly reminded of the heart and determination it takes to rise to the challenge and become the best of the best. I can’t wait to see the talent that comes across our stage for Season 3.”

NBC has carved out a unique and impressive space in TV's reality and alternative environment, boasting the highest-rated series in America's Got Talent and The Voice and consistently launching new hits in a medium that has famously suffered on broadcast since its mid-aughts heyday.

Added Merideth Ahr, president of Universal Television Alternative Studio, “We have seen firsthand that these undeniable competitors on World of Dance have a rare fire and passion within. It is a privilege for us to provide this unparalleled platform, which pushes dancers to unlock their greatest potential and can change the trajectory of their personal, professional, and artistic lives.”

Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina serve as executive producers for Nuyorican Productions, with Kris Curry, Matilda Zoltowski, Alex Katz, David Gonzalez and Matthew Everitt also on board as executive producers.

World of Dance's second season kicks off May 29.