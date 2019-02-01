Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen to Judge NBC Comedy Competition

Jeff Foxworthy will also serve as a judge and Amanda Seales will host 'Bring the Funny,' which will search for great undiscovered comedy acts.

NBC is getting back into the comedy competition game with a series called Bring the Funny.

The network, which aired stand-up competition Last Comic Standing for nine seasons, will look beyond just that form of comedy for the new show. In partnership with the Just for Laughs organization, the 10-episode Bring the Funny will also feature sketch comedy groups, comedy magicians, variety acts, YouTubers — and, yes, stand-up comics — vying for a $250,000 top prize.

Long-time Saturday Night Live regular Kenan Thompson, veteran comic Jeff Foxworthy and Chrissy Teigen will serve as judges. Comedian and Insecure actress Amanda Seales will host.

"Great comedians know how to make us laugh while serving as a reflection of the times, and we are excited to embrace and support the myriad of ways funny people bring us levity and humor today," said Meredith Ahr, president, alternative and reality group at NBC Entertainment. "Kenan, Chrissy, Jeff and Amanda are not only hilarious, but are pioneers in their respective arenas and understand what it takes to have longevity and breadth in this industry. They, along with our partners at Just for Laughs, will be an insightful resource for the talent that takes our stage."

The show is the second NBC project outside SNL for Thompson, who is also starring in comedy pilot Saving Kenan. Should the latter show go to series for 2019-20, it's likely he would depart the late-night franchise, where he holds the title of longest-serving castmember.

David Friedman (The Four, Last Call With Carson Daly) and Matilda Zoltowski (World of Dance) are executive producing Bring the Funny, which comes from Universal Television Alternative Studio. Just for Laughs president Bruce Hills is a consulting producer.