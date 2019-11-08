NBC Sets Midseason Premiere Dates, 'Good Place' Series Finale

The network is making significant changes to its schedule in early 2020, with only Wednesdays and Saturdays untouched.

NBC will make a host of changes to its schedule in the first two months of 2020, with new programming on five nights of the week.

The midseason rollout includes a mix of returning shows, including Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Manifest and unscripted franchises America's Got Talent: The Champions and Ellen's Game of Games, and new series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Indebted and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector.

Two more shows, drama Council of Dads and a revamped Little Big Shots with host Melissa McCarthy, are set to premiere in March, with specific dates to be determined. Council of Dads will take over the This Is Us spot on Tuesdays, while Little Big Shots will air at 8 p.m. Sundays.

The network will also say goodbye to The Good Place on Jan. 30 with a 90-minute block of programming: an extended series finale (likely around an hour) followed by an after-show featuring the show's cast and hosted by Seth Meyers.

AGT: The Champions and Manifest will debut Monday, Jan. 6, with Champions filling in the spot between NBC's two Voice cycles (which it did quite successfully last season) and Manifest getting an uninterrupted run for its second season.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, a musical dramedy starring Jane Levy and Lauren Graham, will get a one-time preview on Jan. 7 following the two-hour season premiere of Ellen's Game of Games. It will debut in its regular 9 p.m. Sunday spot on Feb. 16. Good Girls will also open its third season on Feb. 16.

The goal with the Zoey's preview, NBC scheduling chief Jeff Bader told The Hollywood Reporter, is to give viewers a good chunk of time to watch the show via DVR or digital platforms before it settles into its regular home.

"It's so different. We think it's a buzzy show, and we think it should appeal to a very broad audience," said Bader. "But they're going to need time to discover it. People will need to hear [other] people talking about it."

Wednesday's all-Chicago lineup remains intact — and is the only night other than Saturday that is untouched. Brooklyn Nine-Nine and multi-cam comedy Indebted, starring Adam Pally and Abby Elliott, debut Thursday, Feb. 6. Lincoln Rhyme, based on the novels by Jeffrey Deaver and the 1999 Denzel Washington-Angelina Jolie film, will give The Blacklist a 10-week break on Fridays starting Jan. 10.

Not on the list of dates below is the final season of Blindspot. NBC says it will air in the summer.

Here are NBC's midseason premiere dates. All times are ET/PT.

Monday, Jan. 6

8 p.m.: America's Got Talent: The Champions

10 p.m.: Manifest

Tuesday, Jan. 7

8 p.m.: Ellen's Game of Games

10 p.m.: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (preview)

Friday, Jan. 10

8 p.m.: Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector

Thursday, Jan. 30

8:30 p.m.: The Good Place (series finale)

Thursday, Feb. 6

8 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (one hour)

9 p.m.: Will & Grace (new time)

9:30 p.m.: Indebted

Thursday, Feb. 13

8:30 p.m.: Brooklyn Nine-Nine (time period premiere)

Sunday, Feb. 16

9 p.m.: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (time period premiere)

10 p.m.: Good Girls

Monday, Feb. 24

8 p.m.: The Voice

March (dates TBD)

9 p.m. Tuesdays: Council of Dads

8 p.m. Sundays: Little Big Shots