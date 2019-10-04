NBC Snags Apocalyptic Thriller from 'Code Black' Writer

'The Vault' centers on a scientist who assembles a group of experts that will try to rebuild civilization.

NBC's latest development project has an apocalyptic edge.

The network has given a script commitment to The Vault, a drama from writer Jesse Lasky (Code Black), sister studio Universal TV and Keshet Studios.

The series centers on Annie, a geobiologist. When a cataclysmic event seemingly wipes out the planet, the survival of humanity rests on her, as she has been setting up a state-of-the-art facility in the Arctic known as the Vault. It houses a dozen experts in their respective fields with specific skill sets that could be essential in rebuilding civilization.

Lasky, who also worked on ABC's Revenge, will executive produce with Keshet's Avi Nir, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan (The Brave, Wisdom of the Crowd).

The Vault joins an NBC development roster that includes family drama Tribeca, from uber-producer Greg Berlanti and Supergirl showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner; political drama The Hill, which counts CNN's Dana Bash as a consulting producer; an untitled cryogenics drama from MacGyver exec producer David Slack; and updates of the movies St. Elmo's Fire and Serendipity.

The network has also given a straight-to-series order for a comedy from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock that will star Ted Danson as the newly elected mayor of Los Angeles.

Lasky is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and SGSllp.