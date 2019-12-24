NBC Sports Suspends Jeremy Roenick for Inappropriate Comments About Colleagues

NBC Sports has suspended hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick after remarks he made about colleagues on a podcast.

The former NHL star was taken off-air following comments about NBC Sports Network studio host Kathryn Tappen and fellow NHL analyst Patrick Sharp on the hockey-centric Spittin' Chiclets podcast from Barstool Sports. He appeared to imply he would consider sleeping with both.

Roenick described a summer trip he took with his wife and Tappen, a good friend, to Portugal. He said a hotel guest asked if the three were together.

"I play it off like we’re all going to bed together every night, the three of us,” Roenick said. “If it really came to fruition, that would really be good. But it’s never going to happen."

He later described Tappen, a studio host for NBC Sports' NHL and Notre Dame football coverage, among other events, as "one of the most professional sports personalities I know. She is true blue one of my favorite people in the world."

Of Sharp, like Roenick a former player — the two were teammates on the Philadelphia Flyers — he said, "He is so beautiful. I'd have to think about it if he asked me. I wouldn't say no right away." He also described Sharp as "one of my best friends" and praised his work for NBC Sports.

"Jeremy Roenick has been suspended indefinitely without pay for making inappropriate comments about his co-workers," NBC Sports said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Sports Business Daily first reported the news.