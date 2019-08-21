Lilly Singh Names Showrunner for NBC Late Night Talk Show

Lilly Singh has found her showrunner.

Veteran reality producer Aliyah Silverstein has joined the comedian's late-night entry, A Little Late With Lilly Singh, ahead of its Sept. 16 premiere on NBC, THR exclusively revealed in its Aug. 21 cover story on Singh.

Silverstein brings decades of producing and showrunning experience to the role, including on the Bravo docuseries The People's Couch, NBC's Hollywood Game Night and Sundance TV's The Writers' Room. She has also worked on Trading Spaces, World's Funniest, Hell's Kitchen and Mr. Robot after show Hacking Robot. Silverstein's most recent project was Amazon documentary series This Giant Beast That Is the Global Economy from executive producer Adam McKay featuring Patton Oswalt, Ed O'Neill, Rashida Jones, Jason Sudeikis and others.

"It's a rare opportunity to get to launch something brand-new in the world of late night," Silverstein tells The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm excited to have the chance to amplify Lilly's unique voice and bring her to a new audience who's never seen anything like her on television. She brings a truly diverse, authentic and surprising perspective — while being brutally funny."

She joins a team that includes executive producers Singh and John Irwin and co-executive producers Polly Auritt, Casey Spira, Sean O'Connor and Sarah Weichel. Singh's writers room includes O'Connor, Marina Cockenberg, Sergio Serna Mona Mira, Jen Burton and Jonathan Giles. Ryan Polito is directing.

A Little Late, which will replace Last Call With Carson Daly in the 1:35 a.m. time slot on the broadcast network, will feature a mix of Singh's signature sketch comedy alongside prepackaged segments and guest interviews. The entry makes Singh the only woman currently hosting a broadcast late-night show and the first bisexual woman of color in the host chair. The show will follow The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers.

"What I love about Lilly Singh is that she comes fresh to late night with a stellar set of skills already in place," says Silverstein. "Lilly's a master of sketch comedy, an engaging conversationalist, a dancer and rapper, and she considers no topics off limit. As a showrunner, it's a gift to have a host with so much to offer. I'm excited for a brand-new audience to get to know her."