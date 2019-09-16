NBC's 'Good Girls' Adds Ione Skye (Exclusive)

She'll recur in the drama's third season, which is due to premiere in early 2020.

NBC's Good Girls is adding a familiar face to its cast for season three.

Ione Skye (HBO's Camping, Say Anything) will join the drama in a recurring role, The Hollywood Reporter has learned, playing a co-worker of Dean's (Matthew Lillard) as he takes a new job.

Skye's character, Gayle, is a go-getter and a successful saleswoman at the hot tub store where Dean now works. She has the industry figured out, and is willing to let Dean in on some secrets to give him a boost, but their work relationship gets complicated when Dean is tempted to fall back into his old ways.

Season three of Good Girls is set to air in early 2020 on NBC. The Universal TV series, created by Jenna Bans, got an early renewal in April and will expand to 16 episodes for its third season, up from 13 for last season and 10 for its first season in 2018.

The show draws modest on-air numbers but nearly doubled its 18-49 rating with a week of delayed viewing last season. Universal TV also has a streaming deal with Netflix for the series.

Skye's recent credits include a recurring role on Arrested Development and Netflix films XOXO and Heartthrob. She is repped by Buchwald and Management Production Entertainment.