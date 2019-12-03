Universal TV Alternative Studio Bolsters Unscripted Leadership

Universal Television Alternative Studio is solidifying the leadership of its unscripted programming teams on both the network and studio side.

The unscripted sudio has hired Endemol Shine executive Georgie Hurford-Jones as executive vp current programming. She will report to UTAS president Toby Gorman.

Hurford-Jones was senior vp unscripted series and specials at Endemol Shine North America, serving as an executive producer on Fox's Masterchef and Masterchef Junior and USA's Biggest Loser reboot. At Universal Television Alternative Studio, she'll take on day-to-day management of the studio's series and pilots, with responsibilities including development, casting, creative, formats and production plans.

"We continue to build a world-class team for our rapidly growing studio, and Georgie is one of television's most accomplished and respected unscripted executives," said Gorman. "Her track record as both a producer and executive is second to none, yielding some of the biggest and most successful formats to date. As we take Universal Television Alternative Studio to even greater heights, Georgie’s vast experience will help ensure the quality of our shows remains unmatched season after season."

Prior to her time at Endemol Shine, Hurford-Jones was senior vp at Simon Cowell's Syco and an EP of America's Got Talent from 2007 to 2012. She also produced So Graham Norton and Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway in the U.K.