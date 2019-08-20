NBCUniversal Eyes Former ABC Exec Jamila Hunter for Key Streaming Post

NBCUniversal is in talks with former ABC comedy head Jamila Hunter for a top programming job at the company's forthcoming streaming platform.

Hunter would leave Kenya Barris' Netflix-based Khalabo Ink Society to take the post after following Barris to Netflix in October 2018. She's currently president of television at the Black-ish creator's company and has helped develop several projects for the streaming giant, including comedy Black Excellence (which will also star Barris alongside Rashida Jones), animated series Entergalactic, based on Kid Cudi's forthcoming album, and sketch show Astronomy Club.

NBCUniversal declined to comment.

Hunter began her career at NBC in the late 1990s and did stints at Bravo and as senior vp digital and alternative programming at NBC Entertainment. She joined ABC as vp comedy in 2011, rising to head of the department as senior vp in 2016.

During her time at ABC, she shepherded shows including Black-ish, Fresh Off the Boat, the first incarnation of Last Man Standing and The Goldbergs. She also added multiplatform development to her purview in 2015.

NBCUniversal's free, ad-supported streaming service, headed by Bonnie Hammer, is set to launch in spring 2020. Its central acquisition thus far is beloved NBC comedy The Office, which will move from Netflix in a five-year megadeal at $100 million per year. Original programming includes a third season of comedy AP Bio, which NBC canceled earlier in the year, a reboot of Queer as Folk that had been in development at Bravo and YA drama One of Us Is Lying, which was initially set up at E!

Deadline first reported the news.