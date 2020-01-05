NBCUniversal Hatches Peacock Marketing Campaign on Golden Globes Sunday

Teasers are taking flight during the NFL playoffs matchup between the Seahawks and Eagles and the Golden Globes.

NBCUniversal's marketing campaign for the Peacock streaming service took flight on Sunday evening.

The broadcaster waited until a big night of television — featuring both an NFL playoff game and the Golden Globes — to hatch the advertising spots for its forthcoming service.

The campaign plays heavily into a bird theme in honor of the Peacock name. On Jan. 5 — which also happened to be National Bird Day — the PeacockTV Twitter account launched with the tongue-in-cheek tweet, "Tweeting is for the birds. Literally. Let's do this Twitter."

Tweeting is for the birds. Literally. Let's do this Twitter.#NationalBirdDay — Peacock (@peacockTV) January 5, 2020

Between Jan. 5 and Jan. 16, people who tweet the hashtags #PeacockTV, #HatchingSoon or #PeacockEggCam will see an egg emoji that will eventually hatch into a peacock.

NBC also will leverage its Sunday night broadcast lineup. During the football game, a wildcard matchup between the two teams with bird mascots — the Seattle Seahawks and the Philadelphia Eagles — NBC will run a promo teasing that Peacock is hatching soon. A 15-second spot with a similar theme will air during the E! network's live Golden Globes red carpet coverage as well as during the Golden Globes broadcast.

Peacock is set to launch in April with more than 15,000 hours of programming — from classics like The Office and Parks and Recreation to originals like a Sam Esmail Battlestar Galactica reboot and a comedy from The Good Place creator Mike Schur.

More details about the service are expected to be revealed on Jan. 8 when Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising and client partnerships at NBCU, presents a keynote at the CES technology convention in Las Vegas and during the company's Jan. 16 investor day.