NBCUniversal Sets Streaming Presentation to Ad Buyers in Lieu of Upfront

NBCUniversal has invited advertisers to a conversation about the "state of the marketplace" in lieu of its traditional upfront presentation.

An invitation sent Friday to media buyers said the one-hour video presentation will take place May 11, the date NBCUniversal had initially set for its upfront presentation. The company, along with all other major media conglomerates, canceled its traditional upfront in March as the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic.

With the invite that went out Friday, NBCU is the first media giant to schedule a presentation for May.

