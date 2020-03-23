TV Ratings: 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Hits Season High

'American Idol' improves for the third straight week, and 'Little Big Shots' gets a boost from a time-slot change.

CBS' NCIS: Los Angeles scored its biggest total audience of the season Sunday night, continuing a trend of rising broadcast ratings as coronavirus quarantines continue.

NBC's Little Big Shots also got a boost with an abbreviated episode following a news special, and ABC's American Idol grew its audience for the third straight Sunday.

NCIS: LA averaged 7.36 million viewers, its best of the season by about 700,000 viewers, and tied its season high in adults 18-49 with a 0.8 rating. NCIS: New Orleans (6.52 million viewers, 0.7 in adults 18-49) had its best outing since moving to Sundays, and 60 Minutes (10.75 million, 1.2) improved for the second consecutive week. The latter was Sunday's most-watched show. An NCIS repeat aired at 8 p.m.

Following a half-hour NBC News special on the pandemic (1.0 in adults 18-49, 6.63 million viewers), Little Big Shots recorded its best Sunday numbers of the season (0.6, 3.69 million). The Wall (0.6, 3.58 million) and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (0.4, 1.97 million) were steady. Good Girls tied its same-day season high in adults 18-49 at 0.5 and was even with last week in viewers at 1.88 million.

American Idol's 7.68 million viewers are the most for the show since its season premiere, and it ticked up in the 18-49 demo to 1.4. America's Funniest Home Videos (1.1, 6.74 million) scored season highs, and The Rookie (0.8, 5.19 million) remained on the high side.

Fox's animated comedies The Simpsons (0.6 in adults 18-49), Duncanville (0.4) and Bob's Burgers (0.6) were all steady; a Family Guy rerun aired at 9:30. The CW's Batwoman and Supergirl (0.2) all held steady.

ABC's 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 led the night over CBS' 0.8. NBC and Univision tied for third at 0.6. Fox was next at 0.5, followed by Telemundo (0.4) and The CW (0.2).

